Adult reading challenge launched

Do you have what it takes to complete the St Helens Libraries Service Adult Reading Challenge?

All you have to do is pop along to your nearest St Helens library and collect an Adult Reading Challenge card, then read one book from each of the 12 categories.

There’s no rush in completing this challenge as it runs until the end of June 2018.

Make sure you follow St Helens Libraries Service on Twitter (@STHLibraries), Facebook (STHLibraries) or Instagram (@sthlibrariesandart) for recommendations, or to share what you’re reading using the hashtag #sthelensreads.

There’s no prize - it’s just for fun!

So why not challenge yourself to read something different?