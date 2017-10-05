‘Additional needs’ triathlon staged at leisure centre

Go Active recently teamed up with St Helens Sports Development to host a successful mini triathlon event for adults with additional needs.

The event, called GoTRI, took place earlier last month and saw 14 competitors complete a 100m swim in the Queens Park Health & Fitness swimming pool before saddling up for a 3k cycle on the gym’s spinning bikes - and rounding the day off with a 1k run around Queens Park.

All triathlete participants received a T-shirt and a goody bag for their efforts - while group members who didn’t want to compete still got involved by making flags and banners to help cheer and encourage their friends along the course.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe and Sylvia Pearson were among those in attendance to cheer the participants over the finishing line.

GoTRI, which will now become an annual event, was adapted for Queens Park Health & Fitness' weekly sessions for adults with additional needs and

follows on from a successful sold-out launch event in July this year where people with varying abilities; from complete beginners to experienced triathletes; took part in a 200m swim, 5km cycle on a spin bike and a 2km run at the sports and leisure facility on Boundary Road.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services, Councillor Sue Murphy, said: “The idea of GoTRI is to provide an opportunity to help people with additional needs accomplish something that wouldn’t even be thought about outside of a health and fitness environment.

“Feedback from the event has been fantastic, with many participants commenting on how it has helped them achieve something they didn’t think they could do.

“I’m proud that we are able to offer events like this in St Helens and I’d like to thank staff, carers and the participants for ensuring the event was a huge success.”

If you missed out, another GoTRI event is scheduled to take place at Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre on Saturday, October 14.

For more information on this event, or to find out about the Adults with Additional Needs sessions, held every Thursday at Queens Park Health and Fitness, call 01744 671717.