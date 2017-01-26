Acclaimed comic Laurence Clark to perform at the Citadel

Laurence Clark brings his critically-acclaimed comedy show to the Citadel next month.

Laurence, who has cerebral palsy, premiered this show - a rift on the nature of independence - to the Edinburgh Festival, where it was a huge success.

In this new show he also challenges the audience to laugh at things he can't do – guilt-free!

With tales of adolescence, love and Harry Potter, he discovers no man is an island, except the Isle of Man!

Hilariously he recently performed in the Scottish dance theatre production ‘Purposeless Movements’ (which got a 5 star review in the Herald!), where the whole cast had cerebral palsy and sometimes none of them could understand one another!

Daniel Radcliffe has said in a newspaper interview that he prepared for playing a character with cerebral palsy by studying a video of Laurence!

He has performed everywhere from the House of Commons to a double-decker bus in Sheffield. His many TV appearances include a BBC 1 documentary that Laurence was the subject of called We Won’t Drop the Baby and he has been a presenter for BBC Newsnight.

He was awarded Shortlist magazine’s Funniest New Comedian and has been a finalist in the Amused Moose Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He recently had a script commissioned for Channel 4 for a new sitcom.

He performs at the Citadel on February 3.