Accident closes M62 in Cheshire

Motorists are being advised that the westbound M62 between junction 8 at Burtonwood near Warrington and junction 7 for St Helens and Widnes is currently closed following a serious incident shortly after 7am today.

Police incident investigators are currently at the scene and drivers are being diverted off the motorway at junction 8.

They are being asked to follow the ‘hollow square’ symbol for the diversion which takes them southbound along Burtonwood Road and Whittle Avenue and then west along the A57 to rejoin the motorway at junction 7.

The carriageway is likely to be closed for several hours. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible by delaying journeys or choosing an alternative route.

Highways England traffic officers from the outstation at Newton-le-Willows are at the scene helping to manage traffic.

Colleagues at the North West Regional Control Centre at Newton-le-Willows and at the National Traffic Operations Centre near Birmingham have set electronic message signs across the local, regional and national motorway network to advise drivers of the incident.