846 St Helens residents share £3m lottery jackpot

A whopping 846 St Helens residents who play People’s Postcode Lottery shared a massive £3m prize pot at the Postcode Millions event which took place at Victoria Square.

Prizes ranged from £1,619 to an amazing £428,570.

The full winning postcode, WA9 5PP, was announced at the event landing five players the biggest share of the prize.

Eddie Greenough and Stephen Tinsley won £428,570 each thanks to playing with two tickets, while Debbie Quinn and Lisa Tither both walked away with £214,285.

Eddie Greenough, 63, is a retired glass-maker and was joined by his wife Maureen at the event.

He said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. I’m going to stay calm and not be rash with the money – we’ve got everything we need really so it’s an added bonus and something to help out the family too. I have one son and four grandkids so they’ll all be getting something nice.

Stephen Tinsley collecting his lottery prize

“I think my wife and I will take ourselves away somewhere too. Maureen will be the one to choose the destination but I’m sure it’ll be somewhere sunny!”

“I’m from St Helens born and bred, so it’s fantastic for this to happen to the local area.”

Stephen Tinsley, 41, a local engineer, was blown away by the win.

“I’m in absolute shock. I think it’s going to take quite a while to sink in.

Debbie Quinn is presented with her bumper pay-out

“We have a lot of work to do on the house so it’s great to have the money to do that, and we’ll treat ourselves to a holiday too – my wife Catherine has always dreamed of going to Cuba so we’ll definitely be able to do that now.

“We’ve got a family barbeque planned this evening so we’ll do some celebrating there.”

Civil servant Lisa Tither, 44, was joined by her partner Dave at the event.

She said: “I really can’t believe it – I can hardly string a sentence together.

Lisa Tither struggles to contain her emotions as she is presented with her winnings

“We have twin girls aged eight who are desperate to go to Disneyland so it’s amazing we’ll be able to do that – for us it’s really all about them.

“We really need an extension to the house as the girls don’t have much room as they’re growing up, but we thought it’d be something in the distant future – now we’re going to be able to start thinking about it straight away.”

Debbie Quinn, 47, a sales manager for a transport company attended the event with her husband Martin, but had her two sons, daughter in law and grandson waiting outside to hear the news.

Debbie said: “I was over the moon when I thought I’d won £1,619 as it was more than I’d expected, so when the cheque for over £200,000 was revealed I was in shock!

“I’ve always wanted to go to Barbados so we might take a trip there. I’d also love to treat the whole family to a holiday to Disney World. I can do both thanks to the amount I’ve won!”

There was one other player in the full winner postcode who wasn’t able to attend the event, but will also receive the £214,285 prize.

The remaining 841 winners in the postcode sector WA9 5 took home between £1,619 and £4,857 each. The event was hosted by People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt, and included a special performance by singer Kevin Simm who won the voice last year.