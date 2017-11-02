5ive to switch on St Helens’ Christmas light

St Helens Council has announced the acts for this year’s Christmas lights switch on event which are sure to ‘make you get down’ to Victoria Square on Saturday, November 18.

Nineties boyband 5ive will headline this year’s show which is once again expected to attract thousands of visitors to the town centre.

The Keep on Movin stars will be joined by comperes Leanne Campbell and Dave Kelly from Radio City 96.7’s breakfast show, with the event kicking off at 4pm.

The event, in conjunction with NSPCC, will also see brief interviews with some of the town’s most inspirational figures, including Chris Lamb, founder of the nationally-recognised Chocolate Orange Challenge who is organising a “Making A Difference” charity celebration (Friday, December 15) at St Helens Town Hall. And Pride of Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year Award winner, George Mathias, whose “Run With George” campaign has raised thousands for Alder Hey and has raised the profile of the charity by running with stars including John Bishop, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Beth Tweddle.

The event will host a wealth of local and regional talent including Over the Rainbow competition winners Broad Oak Primary School Choir; up-and-coming acoustic guitarist, Matty Lamb; charity choir, the Choir With No Name, plus lots more to be announced soon!

Gary Maddock, St Helens Council's Town Centre Manager said: “This year’s Christmas lights switch on promises to be an absolute cracker, featuring the very best local and regional talent, plus fantastic national acts.

“We’ve managed to put together an excellent night of entertainment for all the family to enjoy - so why not come along to Victoria Square on Saturday, November 18 for a sing and a dance, and celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style!”

The countdown to Christmas will then continue with a number of local lights switch on events across the borough.

Times shown below indicate when the Christmas lights will be switched on,

so arrive before then to see what else is going on.

· Earlestown, Market Street - Sunday 19 November: 5:00pm

· Fingerpost, shopping centre - Thursday 23 November: 4:00pm

· Peasley Cross, Sherdley Road/Sutton Road - Tuesday 21 November: 4:00pm

· Rainhill, opposite Victoria Pub - Friday 24 November: 4:30pm

· Haydock, Haydock Library – Friday 24 November: 6:30pm

· New Bold, The Pastures – Saturday 25 November: 5:00pm

· Windle, Denton’s Green - Friday 1 December: 4:30pm

· Rainford, Church Road – Saturday 2 December: 11:00am

· Victoria Park (Christmas Tree), Rutland Street – Saturday 2 December: 4:00pm

· Newton-le-Willows,St Peter’s Church – Sunday 3 December: 6:00pm

· Eccleston/Eccleston Park – Thursday 7 December: 11:00am

· Garswood, Station Road – Thursday 7 December : (pub switches lights on)

· Thatto Heath, Thatto Heath Road – Friday 8 December: 4:00pm

· Billinge, Pingot Road/Main Street – Friday 8 December: 6:30pm

· St Mary’s Market – Saturday 9 December – 12:00pm

Meanwhile, even more events have been planned in the town centre during the run up to Christmas.

On 24-25 November, raise a toast as the popular annual charity St Helens Beer Festival supporting the Steve Prescott Foundation returns to St Helens Town Hall, with some of the finest ales from across the country, and fantastic music acts to keep you entertained.

Then on Saturday, December 2, Star Wars fans will have the chance to meet their favourite characters when they land in Church Square from a galaxy far, far away –while over in the town hall, the hugely popular Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival returns for a Christmas special from December 1 and 2.

The following Saturday (9 December), Phoenix Apparel’s Christmas Vintage Fair returns to St Helens Town Hall by popular demand – and over at St Mary’s Market that day, the countdown to Christmas will commence with an annual lights switch on event.

Santa himself will then visit St Helens on Sunday 17 December when he visits Church Square with his reindeer to hear any last minute Christmas wishes –while Elvis the Elf will be telling stories from within a giant snow globe.

For public transport enquiries, contact the Merseytravel Traveline on 0151 236 7676 or visit www.merseytravel.gov.uk

