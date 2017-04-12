£300 clean-up bill at Dream after vandals strike

Vandals have struck at St Helens’ iconic Dream statue - leaving council chiefs with a £300 clean-up bill.

Moronic yobs are believed to have daubed the 60ft high artwork with paintwork over the weekend.

They wrote the words ‘baby girl’ on the lower part of the sculpture, sparking an angry response from St Helens arts co-ordinator, Gary Conley.

Gary, who was among a group of former miners who helped commission the artwork, posted a picture of the vandal’s handiwork on Twitter with the message: “Just an idea to this wordsmith... get involved in creating something yourself and stop trying to piggy back other people’s creatives.”

Gary also revealed the clean-up operation would cost £300.

Situated on the former Bold colliery, Dream was created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

It was funded by a Channel Four art programme and since its unveiling in 2007 has attracted countless visitors to the once-derelict site.