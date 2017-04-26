20-year-old stabbing victim named locally

A man who was stabbed in St Helens town centre on Sunday died in the early hours of this morning has been named locally.

The 20-year-old man who was critically injured was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

He has been named locally as Ryan Lamb.

A post-mortem will be carried out and his family have been informed.

An 18-year-old man from Kensington who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed last night pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man from Huyton who was arrested on suspicion of assault remains in custody for questioning by detectives.