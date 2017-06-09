18,000 households sign up to paid-for garden waste collection scheme

Council officials say more than 18,000 St Helens household have signed up for the new scheme to charge to have their garden waste taken away.

The new scheme was introduced on Monday (June 5) with thousands signing up for the council servoice.

It was announced earlier this year that free garden waste collection would be scrapped and replaced with a paid-for service.

A council spokesman said: “Residents should subscribe as soon as possible to the garden waste collection service to ensure their garden waste collections continue over the summer.

“The change comes as the council looks to make savings of £7.4m for the 2017/18 financial year. Almost half of all councils in the UK now charge for the non-statutory green waste collection, which is not covered by Council Tax.

“The charge of £30 (£1.50 per collection) if done online – or £35 a year (£1.75 per collection) with a credit or debit card over the phone – will apply to registered residents for the fortnightly collection of garden waste, which currently costs the council £931,000 per year in operational costs.

“Residents who subscribe will be provided with a permit sticker to attach to their green bin, and will be required to renew their subscription annually.

“Residents should take care when filling out the online form, as incorrectly entered information – such as house number – can cause delays.”