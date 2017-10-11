13 applications before St Helens Council’s planning committee

A total of 13 applications have been received by St Helens Council’s planning department. They are...

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Ian Pitts to part change the use of vacant retail unit at 18 Ormskirk Street, St Helens to a combined Gin and Coffee Shop along with the creation of new separate access.

Mrs Leyden of 172 Rainhill Road, Rainhill, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to replace the flat roof over the existing garage with a pitched roof.

Permission has been granted by St Helens Council for the conversion of a garage at 5 Daffodil Gardens, Bold, to form a habitable room.

St Helens Council have granted permission to extend delivery hours at the former Vulcan Works, Wargrave Road, Newton-le-Willows, to between 7am and 10.30pm on any day.

A couple from 10 Walmesley Road, Eccleston, have submitted a planning application to replace the existing flat roof over a two storey side extension and porch with a pitched roof.

Mr and Mrs Cairns of 51 Gorsey Croft, Eccleston Park, have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish an existing conservatory and erect a single storey side extension.

Planning permission has been granted for a two storey extension to be built to the side of 1 Woolston Road, Haydock together with a single storey rear extension.

Mr Ray Cunningham has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to convert 41 Pimblett Road, Haydock, into two one bedroomed flats, along with separate entrances and provisional parking.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Ms Katie Neil to erect a part two storey, part single storey extension to the rear of her home at 10 Horsley Mere Gardens, St Helens.

Permission has been granted by St Helens Council for a single storey extension to be built at the rear of 16 Troutbeck Grove, St Helens, together with a rear dormer to create a first floor.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the side and rear of 21 Garswood Road, Billinge, together with a front porch extension.

St Helens Council have granted permission for work to be carried out on assorted trees covered by a tree preservation order at 73 Leach Lane, Sutton Leach.

Permission has been granted by St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the rear of 45 Springfield Park, Haydock.