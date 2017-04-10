12 applications put before planners in St Helens

An application to construct an access ramp for disabled parishioners is among the matters being considered by St Helens Council’s planning department.

Mr D Fairless has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a first floor side extension along with a replacement conservatory roof at 6 Holkham Gardens, Rainhill.

Mrs Lisa Seddon of Sadlers Lane, Rainford, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the rear of her home.

Mr and Mrs Fassioms have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish the existing conservatory and partially demolish the garage at their home in Hawthorne Drive, Eccleston, and erect a single storey rear and side extension.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Anthony Whitton to demolish the existing conservatory at his home at 8 Hawthorn Close, Billinge, and erect a two storey side extension along with canopy to the front.

A couple from 28 Eastham Crescent, Clock Face, have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the side of their home.

Mr Evaldas Kriziokas has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the rear of his home at 13 Meadow Lane, St Helens.

Rev Martin Kershaw has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to construct an access ramp with associated works to the left side of St Austin’s Church, Heath Street, Thatto Heath.

Ms Katie Brooks has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish the existing garage and erect a single storey side and rear extension at 29 Galston Avenue, Rainhill.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Frederick McGurk to build a single storey extension with pitched roof to the rear of 93 Paisley Avenue, St Helens.

Mrs Norma Chisnall has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to site a single storey modular building for the use as a children’s nursery at Newton Pre School Group, Queens Park CE URC Primary School, Rivington Road, St Helens.

Mr I Brack has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey side and rear extension along with conversion of existing garage and removal of chimney breast at 18 Lester Drive, Eccleston.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr John Clapham to site a portacabin for additional office space at 70 Holt Lane, Rainhill.