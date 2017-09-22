12 application before St Helens Council’s planning department

There have been 12 applications put before St Helens Council’s planning team, including to convert a Sutton kennels into a house. Read more here...

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Wright to make alterations to the shop front at 235 Clipsley Lane, Haydock, and to reposition shop front entrance.

Mr Kirkby has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the side of 39 Ellis Road, Billinge.

Mr D Hardicker of 30 Kimberley Avenue, St Helens, has submitted a planning application to build a single storey wrap around extension to the front side and rear of the property.

A couple from 53 Amanda Road, Rainhill, have submitted a planning application to build a single storey extension to the side and rear of their home and to replace the roof on the existing garage.

Mr David Fairs has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to work on assorted trees covered by a tree preservation order at 1 Manchester Row, Newton-le-Willows.

Mrs Ann-Marie Graham has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to her home at 814 Warrington Road, Rainhill.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr T Murugescu to change the use of 36 Broad Oak Road, st Helens from bathroom sales to mixed use, comprising retail and cafe at ground floor, with first floor residential flat, including installation of external staircase to the rear.

Mrs Pat Duckworth has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to erect a two storey extension to the rear of her home at 43 Ledger Road, Haydock.

Mr Colin Clark of 60 Chain Lane, St Helens, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to his home.

Mrs Josephine Hunter has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to convert Sutton Moss Boarding Kennels, 7 Sutton Moss Road, St Helens to a house.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr Gary Owen for grading and importation of topsoil, new pipe drainage and seeding of southern part of the site of Rainhill Recreation Club, Victoria Terrace, Rainhill.

Mr Tausik has of 25 Braydon Gardens, St Helens, has submitted a planning application to build a tow storey extension to the side of his home.