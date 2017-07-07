100-year-old celebrates milestone birthday with a pint

A Newton centenarian has celebrated his 100th birthday in the most British way- by having a pint.

Thomas Bollard, who lives in Newton-le-Willows marked the milestone occasion by going to the local pub with his two sons.

Michelle McDonough, manager of the Local Solutions’ homecare service, which provides care for Tom, talked about his life.

She said: “He moved to Ireland when he was seven and lived with his aunt and uncle who had a farm that he worked on after school for a shilling.

“He met his wife Catherine in Ireland but they moved back to England when he was 27. He worked and lived on a farm in Newton which he shared with his cousin.

“Eventually Thomas had to move from the farm as it was destroyed due to its age. He was looking for work when he heard about two sisters whose father was a millionaire and was looking for a caretaker to look after the gardens of his property.

“He approached them and they agreed to give him a job which he carried out until he was 82.”

According to Michelle, Tom remains very independent and gets out as much as he can.

He goes for a walk around the block for exercise, and as he has outlived all of his siblings he enjoys conversation and company from his care staff.