The famed Coca-Cola truck is tour the country again ahead of Christmas - and it’s on its way to St Helens!

The truck will stop off in St Helens on December 1.

Kindly Coco-Cola workers will be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on 11 November.

At every stop, they’ll be the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

They’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.