Union J to headline St Helens Christmas light switch on

St Helens town centre is expected to host thousands of visitors at Victoria Square this afternoon for the town’s Christmas lights switch on.

Headlining the event is Union J, among many exciting artists and appearances.

The ‘Carry You’ pop stars will be joined by Amy Childs and Harry Derbridge of The Only Way is Essex, talented St Helens singer Keira Weathers of X Factor fame, Liverpool favourites Girl Talk, local school choirs, and of course Father Christmas himself.

Gary Maddock, St Helens Council’s Town Centre Manager said: “This year’s Christmas lights switch on with Radio City promises to be an absolute cracker, featuring the very best local talent plus amazing national acts including Union J, with more to be announced soon.

“So come along to Victoria Square on Saturday 19 November and celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style!”

The switch on will be compered by Radio City 96.7 Breakfast Show presenters Leanne Campbell and Dave Kelly.

Visitors are being urged to arrive at the event in plenty of time before it gets underway at 4pm.

Contact Merseytravel Traveline on 0151 236 7676 or visit www.merseytravel.gov.uk for up-to-date public transport enquiries.