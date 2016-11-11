Union J to headline St Helens’ Christmas light switch on

Thousands of visitors are expected to once again gather on Victoria Square in St Helens town centre on Saturday, November 19 for the spectacular Christmas lights switch on party.

Headlining the event is Union J. The ‘Carry You’ pop stars will be joined by X Factor Finalist Gifty Louise, Amy Childs and Harry Derbidge of The Only Way is Essex, Liverpool favourites Girl Talk, St Helens rising stars The Patriots, Broad Oak Primary & Rainhill High school choirs, the Citadel’s Sing Out Choir, appearance by the Theatre Royal “Aladdin” panto stars, local singing sensations Mollie Neil, Kiara Carter, Harrison Langham, Danny Woods, Lydia Higham, soul star Steve Charles, and of course Father Christmas himself.

Crowds at last year's big switch on

The event will also see interviews with Kelly Wellens from the Mayor’s chosen charity “Jenson’s Twinkle Stars” and Linzi Prescott & Ade Cunliffe from the Steve Prescott Foundation about their amazing charity expedition to Everest.

Gary Maddock, St Helens Council’s Town Centre Manager said: “This year’s Christmas lights switch on with Radio City 96.7 promises to be an absolute cracker, featuring the very best local & regional talent plus amazing national acts including Union J and X Factor finalist Gifty Louise.

“So come along to Victoria Square on Saturday 19 November and celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style!”

The switch on will be compered by Radio City 96.7 Breakfast Show presenters Leanne Campbell and Dave Kelly.

Visitors are being urged to arrive at the event in plenty of time before it gets underway at 4pm. Contact Merseytravel Traveline on 0151 236 7676 or visit the Merseytravel website for up-to-date public transport enquiries.

Christmas Lights Switch On events continue on Thursday 24 November for the Earlestown switch on, Friday 25 November for Haydock and Sunday 4 December for Newton-le-Willows.

Other festive events include Phoenix Apparel’s Christmas Vintage Fair at the Town Hall, Saturday 3 December, before St Mary’s Market’s lights switch on and the arrival of Father Christmas and his reindeers in Church Square on Sunday, December 4.

Easily accessible car parking can be found at Chalon Way, St Mary’s Market and Birchley Street car parks, free after 3pm every day.

Don’t forget parking is free at council car parks in the town centre on Saturdays.

For more information call 01744 676740, and for regular updates ‘like’ the events page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/whatsoninsthelens) or follow the team on Twitter - @whatsonsthelens