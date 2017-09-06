Travel review: Caledonian Sleeper from Preston to Inverness

There have been many memorable train journeys for me over the years. But perhaps the most beautiful and exciting was aboard the Caledonian Sleeper from Preston to Inverness.

I just loved the old style train, with its comfy cabins and fantastic and well worth the money menus in the dining car.

CGI of Suite in the new Caledonian Sleeper

And the journey takes you through some of the most picturesque countryside in the Britain. Now travellers are going to be able to enjoy that trip with even more luxury.

The trains are being given a £150m make over and to celebrate and keep fans like me in the loop, a dedicated new website has been launched.

Seventy five state-of-the-art carriages will be unveiled in the spring next year and will boast new suites, club rooms, classic rooms and comfort seats.

And to make it more like a hotel, there will be a special door key system, more accessible rooms, bespoke comfort seats which are designed for long journeys, upgraded panels for phone and gadget charging and WiFi throughout the train.

Sounds great doesn’t it. Caledonian Sleeper chairman, Peter Strachan said: “Travelling with the sleeper is a wonderful experience and the new train fleet being introduced will offer a new standard in overnight travel.

“The website is where members of the public can see the latest news on the trains and discover the exciting things we have in store. The Sleeper is already a fantastic way to travel and the new trains will improve the service dramatically.’’

Check out the new look Caledonian Sleeper trains. Probably the coolest journey in Britain, http://newtrains.sleeper.scot

