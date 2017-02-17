Theatre Royal spring season announced

The huge selection of family fun entertainment kicks off this spring with a brand-new season of slapstick circus antics, enchanting ballets, a show of Jurassic proportions and the most magical pantomimes in all the land.

Cirque Du Hilarious brings you some slapstick circus craziness on Sunday, 26th February. Starring “The Superstars of Slapstick” Clive Webb and Danny Adams, winners of the Ken Dodd Comedy Award and CFA Best Comedy Award, Clive and Danny once again bring their madness and mayhem to St Helens Theatre Royal with a brand-new show. Joined by village idiot, Michael Potts, and a full supporting cast including the Cirque Du Hilarious Showgirls, rock band Clownforce and international circus acts, what could possibly go wrong?

Beauty And The Beast

Vienna Festival Ballet is proud to present the classic tale of Cinderella on Sunday 5th March. One of the best-known rags-to-riches fairy tales of all time, a mistreated young girl, a glass slipper, two comical ugly step-sisters and a handsome prince combine to make the perfect piece of story-telling. Based on the traditional story, the ballet will surely touch and reach out to everyone’s heart, with its combination of pure classical dancing and a touch of pantomime.

Children will love cheering the goodies and booing the baddies when they watch the American Wrestling on Saturday 11th March. See the superstars live in action in this all action family spectacular plus there’s a free meet and greet at the end of the show!

Next up, the most exciting family show since time began is about to be discovered... by you! Jurassic Adventures takes to the stage on Friday, March 24 and is a must-see for all the family! Be transported to a prehistoric place full of fun, thrills and screams, be amazed and awed by the birth of a baby dinosaur but beware of the T REX mother who wants her egg back…

St Helens Theatre Royal invites you to the most romantic fairy tale of them all this Easter. An enchanting tale from Regal Entertainments filled with hilarious comedy, wonderful songs and a story which proves that even the grumpiest of Beasts can change his ways, Beauty and The Beast takes to the stage this April from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 23. Channel 5 Milkshake’s Amy Thompson leads an all-star cast as Belle alongside legendary Big Brother housemate Nikki Grahame as Fairy Rose. Plus, Richard Hazlewood plays the Beast, Philip McGuinness returns as the brutish Gaston, the hilarious Liam Mellor is French Frank and St Helens’ resident dame Simon Foster completes the cast as Potty Polly.

The Vienna Festival Ballet

If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports you’re sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience on Friday, September 8. Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands. With breath-taking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages!

The breathtaking ballet Sleeping Beauty is presented by Vienna Festival Ballet on Sunday, October 8. With a musical score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet is set in the magical world of a fairy kingdom where the King and Queen are celebrating the birth of their daughter, Princess Aurora.

From ballet to panto, make your kids’ half term wishes come true with a trip to watch the wonderful tale of Sleeping Beauty. From Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, October 29, the panto tells the enchanting story of Princess Aurora who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabose. Aurora pricks her finger on a spinning wheel is destined to slumber forever unless a handsome prince arrives to break the spell.

Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s off to St Helens Theatre Royal we go as Regal Entertainments returns for Christmas 2017 with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - a fun filled show for the whole family. Complete with magic mirrors, wicked queens, poisoned apples, expect all the slapstick comedy capers you have come to know and love from all Regal Entertainments shows. Be sure to book early and enjoy one the world’s best fairy tale classics, this festive season. Watch out for an all-star cast announcement very soon…

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “Family fun is the order of the day this season and that is exactly what we intend to provide. Bring the kids over to St Helens Theatre for a day out they won’t forget.”

So, make sure you book your tickets now. For more details on what’s on at St Helens Theatre Royal visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com