Pugalugs’ Christmas tail comes to St Helens

Retails booses in Church Square played host to a number of very special guests this weekend as the centre welcomed Pugalugs and his pals for the launch of his latest book, A Christmas Furry-Tail.

Hundreds flocked to the centre for a chance to see the most famous puppy in St Helens up close and in the fur. The adorable pug was accompanied by brother Dug and author Jessica Parish, and the trio were on-hand to meet with fans of the series and sign copies of the fifth book in the popular series.

Pugalugs and Dug enjoy a treat

“Visitors to the centre had a fantastic time on Saturday,” said Church Square Centre Manager, Steve Brogan. “Jessica and canine creations are hugely popular across the region and I’m thrilled that so many fans were able to see Pugalugs and his pals in real life. We had a fantastic response from shoppers who turned out in their droves to see the group and the day really didn’t disappoint. We all can’t wait for book number six.”

Alongside the chance to meet and greet Jessica and Pugalugs, more than £150 was raised for local four-year- old Kaycee Bradshaw who is suffering from a rare terminal brain condition, Batten Disease. The money was raised through sales of the latest book and kind donations.

Jessica said she was delighted with how popular the book signing proved to be and how much money was raised for Kaycee. “We had such a great day at Church Square,” said Jessica. “I couldn’t believe how many people turned up to meet Pugalugs and the rest of the group, I had two worn out puppies on Saturday evening.

“To top it all off, to be able to raise so much money for such a deserving cause really made the day even more special. At the very end Kaycee was brought along by her mum and step-dad and she was able to meet Pugalugs, Dug and Bella. It was a touching moment for everyone.”

Jessica Parish with Zac Ingham, seven, and Pugalugs

Steve said he was thrilled with how much had been raised by Church Square shoppers. “The event on Saturday was completely free so to raise that much is fantastic,” said Steve. “I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all of those that donated. The money will really make a difference to Kaycee and her family as she continues the brave fight against this disease.”