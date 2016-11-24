Pregnant Stephanie Davis rushed to hospital

Pregnant Stephanie Davis was rushed to hospital after she was left with agonising pain, she has revealed.
The Prescot-raised former Hollyoaks actress told an episode of Loose Women she was hospitalised due to the horrific pain.
She said: “I was having a nice girly night with my mum then went to bed staying in her room about four in the morning.
“I had the worst pains ever to the point I asked my mum to knock me out.
“Couldn’t give me too many painkillers cause I’m pregnant.
“They took me straight up to the delivery ward I was panicking crying cause the blood was coming out everything was pushing down there so water came out.”