Poet supporting cult performer Attila

A St Helens poet is organising a high-profile big city gig for one of Britain’s best-known radical performers.

Laura Taylor will provide the support for poet and musician Attila the Stockbroker when he brings his uncompromising look at politics and modern life to Liverpool in December.

Attila the Stockbroker

The gig will take place at 24 Kitchen Street in the city’s Baltic Triangle and is part of a nationwide tour supporting Attila’s new autobiography Arguments Yard detailing his 35 years on the road as a performer.

Laura recently published her debut collection of poems Kaleidoscope and is looking forward to teaming up with Brighton-based artist Attila live once more as he wrote a highly-complimentary foreword for the book.

She said: “I’ve supported Attila a few times now and also played at his festival. He put a message on Write Out Loud asking for North West gigs and I asked if he wanted to do something in Liverpool.

“He also wrote the foreword for my book and absolutely loved it, I nearly fell off my chair when I read his comments.

I nearly fell off my chair when I read his comments about my book Laura Taylor

“I’m really looking forward to the gig. It’s not too close to Christmas so hopefully lots of people will come.

“Attila will be doing his poems interspersed with excerpts from his book, which is an absolutely brilliant read which I recommend to all performance poets as it’s full of stuff about doing it yourself, and I will be performing a fiery, bouncy, political set.”

Attila has become a well-known face on the performance poet scene with his fiery verses about left-wing politics and also his musical performances with his band Barnstormer.

Laura’s support slot will feature poems from Kaleidoscope as well as several new works, including one about the difficult lives of call centre workers.

She said: “It’s one of the worst-paid jobs with no protection and they are exploited beyond belief. I’m very focused on working-class people, that’s where I come from and it’s what I still consider myself to be.”

Attila the Stockbroker and Laura Taylor will perform at 24 Kitchen Street in Liverpool on Wednesday December 14 from 8pm. Entry is £5 to be paid on the door.