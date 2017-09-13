New cellular Apple Watch will free users from carrying phone

Three new iPhone handsets may have been the focus, butApple Watch users have been given new powers to free themselves from their phones at Apple's live event.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was unveiled in San Francisco and it will feature cellular for the first time, meaning it can be used to make calls, send messages and stream music even when not connected to a smartphone.

The new Watch will run on watchOS 4, the new version of Apple's smartwatch operating system, which includes enhanced heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking features.

The new Heart Rate app more broadly tracks a wearer's heart rate - sending notifications when abnormal spikes are spotted by the device.

The Workout app, already a staple of the Apple Watch, has also been updated with a new interface and more customisable workout options.

In the UK, the Series 3 cellular version will be initially exclusive to EE, Apple confirmed, and will cost £399.

:: Apple TV 4K

Apple also announced an update to its streaming box, the Apple TV, introducing 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) support for the first time.

The technology greatly increases picture quality and the appearance of colours on screen, and will also support 4K content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

The new Apple TV 4K will start at £179 and goes on sale on September 22.