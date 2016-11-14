Jimmy Carr to play St Helens Theatre Royal

Comic Jimmy Carr is returning to St Helens for his latest national UK tour.

The award-winning funnyman will perform at the St Helens Theatre Royal on Saturday, September 9 next year.

Tickets are on sale from today (Monday) and are expected to sell out quickly.

His latest shows, Jimmy’s Best of, Ultimate Gold, Greatest Hits Tour starts later this month.

Carr is one of Britain’s best-selling live acts and consistently performs to sell-out crowds.

His often-times ribald humour has been a staple of the stand-up scene for a decade and a half.

And all that experience is being put to good use; see all the greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show - this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

His previous tour, Funny Business, saw him perform to over 300,000 people and featured dates at some of the most iconic venues in the UK. Jimmy also tours internationally, performing in places such as Australia, the USA and throughout Europe.

His television credits include 18 series as host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats (as well as 9 series of spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown), over 10 years as host of Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and three appearances on The Royal Variety Performance. He has also regularly appeared on shows such as QI and A League Of Their Own, was one of the stars of Channel 4’s 10 O’Clock Live and has been a guest on chat shows such as The Jonathan Ross Show, Graham Norton and Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Jimmy has eight live DVD releases to his name: Live, Stand Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny and Laughing & Joking. He has sold over 1.2 million copies to date. In 2015 Jimmy signed a stand-up special deal with US streaming behemoth Netflix, the first UK comedian to do so. Jimmy’s Netflix special Funny Business was released in March 2016.

Chantelle Nolan, manager at the St Helens Theatre Royal, said: “It is great to welcome back Jimmy Carr to St Helens Theatre Royal, he is such a huge name on the comedy scene and he always puts on a fantastic show.

“The audiences at St Helens always go crazy for him and it promises to be a great night’s entertainment.”

Tickets priced £27.50 from the box office on 01744 756000 or www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com