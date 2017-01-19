First look at new plans for Tyrers building

New images have been released showing how the former Tyrers department store in St Helens will look after a £1 million makeover.

Merseyside developer Luxor Group have announced further information about the mixed use development and four computer generated images (CGIs) and a video.

The CGIs depict a sustainable mixed-use scheme with housing and a commercial unit for retail or leisure use at the iconic St Helens building on Bridge Street.

The 15,000 sq ft five-storey building will be converted into nine one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments and a duplex commercial unit on the ground and basement level.

The exterior facade and features will be retained under the plans, with Luxor also undertaking essential repair work to the rear of the building and adding decorative exterior lighting.

The apartments, to be known as Luxor Lofts, will be solely available to rent and will be aimed at professionals looking for luxury city centre living at an affordable price.

Paul Nicholson, managing director of Luxor Group, says: “These CGIs show the quality of the conversion we will deliver and marks an exciting new era for this iconic St Helens building.

“The 15 new apartments will provide modern, luxury living space and make a positive contribution to St Helens town centre.

“We’re confident this development will also contribute towards the economic viability of the local community; the mix of housing and commercial space will address the needs for prospective renters in the area and introduce a prime retailer or leisure provider to the high street.

“We have already received supportive comments from members of the local community and a number of enquiries from prospective interested parties.

“This highlights a gap in the market for luxury affordable accommodation in St Helens and as the CGIs illustrate, we will be developing a high quality product to meet this demand.

“There are challenges to the conversion which are complex and require innovation, which is why a lot of developers are quick to tear down existing structures. We are pleased to be retaining this amazing building.

“We are committed for the long term and will be investing over £1m in the regeneration of the Tyrers Building so we’re excited that plans are moving forward and that our vision for the Tyrers building is one step closer.”

Gary Maddock, St Helens town centre manager, said: “This development by Luxor Group will bring an exciting mix of luxury affordable housing and retail space to St Helens town centre and will help drive its regeneration.

“The council is passionate about the success of the town centre so it’s great to see a local developer invest in the area and convert an empty building in to a viable scheme which will benefit the whole community.

“Investment is key to attracting new businesses and footfall, so we are excited to see Luxor’s development come to fruition and make a positive contribution to St Helens.”