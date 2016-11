A cult 1980s St Helens band who enjoyed a major revival by headlining last year’s WestFest are returning to the borough.

Snatch-Back’s performance at the Haresfinch Social Club on Friday, December 2 is expected to be a sell-out, so fans are urged to get their tickets early.

Such has been the success of their return, the band have a new EP out.

Support comes from fellow New Wave band, Troyen.

Doors 8pm Tickets £5 at local record shops and www.snatch-back.co.uk or on the door.