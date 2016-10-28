Church Square welcomes Pugalugs and friends

Church Square will welcome some very special four-legged friends next Saturday as the cute and cuddly Pugalugs will be in town to launch his latest book ‘A Christmas Furry-Tail’ with his brother Dug.

From noon until 3pm on Saturday, November 5, Jessica Parish, author of the popular series, will be launching the fifth book that chronicles the life of Pugalugs, Dug and their sister Bella. Jessica will be

signing books for fans and there will also be a chance to meet and get pictures with the adorable pups.

Inspired by the antics and adventures of her own puppy Rocky, Jessica self-launched her first book ‘Pugalugs – The Beginning’ with her publisher husband Mark in January of 2015. From there the series has gone from strength to strength and Jessica said she was delighted to be in Church Square to officially launch the fifth book.

“It was quite a journey to get the first story published so I can’t believe that we’re already on book number five. I’m so pleased with how popular the series has been and I can’t wait to be in Church Square with Pugalugs and Dug for the official launch of A Christmas ‘Furry-Tail’. November 5 is Pugalugs’s official birthday in the books so we wanted to do something special and launch the latest one to mark the occasion.”

Church Square Centre Manager, Steve Brogan, said he was thrilled to be welcoming the Pugalugs team to the centre. “It really is set to be a fantastic day in Church Square,” said Steve. “Pugalugs has become somewhat of a phenomenon across the region and having Jessica and the pups into the centre to launch the newest book is a real treat for everyone.

“We’re expecting it to be an extremely popular day at Church Square so we’d advise those wanting to see Pugalugs and Doug to get here early and to bring their cameras for those all-important pictures.”

Although the event is free, there will be a collection running throughout the day with all of the money raised going to fund a trip to Disneyland for four-year- old Kaycee Bradshaw, from Sutton, who has been diagnosed with the rare terminal condition Batten Disease, a disorder of the nervous system.