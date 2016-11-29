Chris ready for hair-raising fund-raiser

Chris Conqueror from St Helens is bravely ditching the razor for a month and growing a beard in December to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK for his partner, who has been diagnosed with the disease.

Decembeard is a national fund-raising campaign encouraging men to get sponsored to grow a beard in December to raise awareness and money to support vital research and lifesaving work to stop bowel cancer.

Chris, 35, is participating in Decembeard for his partner, Amie Lea, from St Helens, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer six months ago at the age of 31.

Chris said: “Amie was diagnosed with bowel cancer approximately six months ago while pregnant with our first child, Edith.

“Edith was delivered y by Caesarean Section seven weeks early so that Amie could start treatment. She had chemotherapy during the summer, which unfortunately had no effect, shehas now been moved to the Christie Hospital and is having treatment that will hopefully help to cure her so we can spend many happy years together as a family.

“The treatment she is having was in part paid for by Bowel Cancer UK through the funding they provide for research, this is why I am supporting Decembeard and trying to raise as much money as I can. I hope many people will support me by donating to my Just Giving page.”

To sponsor Chris, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Christopher-Conqueror1

More than 44 people die from bowel cancer every day in the UK, it’s the nation’s second biggest cancer killer. However it shouldn’t be. It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

The rules are simple for Decembeard, just clean shave on November 30 and let your facial hair flourish throughout the month of December in the run up to Christmas. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

Sign up at bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard