Carley’s pride at fiance’s Strictly success

Ex-Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson has spoken of her pride at fiance Danny Mac’s Strictly Come Dancing performances.

The Billinge star says she “never expected him to be so good”.

West End actress Carley Stenson, of Billinge

The 34-year-old said: “I knew Danny would be extremely determined and professional as he is a perfectionist so I knew he would put the work in and give it a good shot but I did not expect for him to be this good.

“I’m speechless now when I watch him, but my favourite dance of his has to be the cha-cha. I feel that’s when people actually took note.

“Saying that though, all the skill and technique he is showing when performing every week is all down to (professional dance partner) Oti (Mabuse) along with his sheer effort and determination.

“She is an amazing teacher and has become a great friend of ours, Oti is definitely one of the best out there and Danny is working so hard in training every day.

“I’m so proud and happy for him that it’s paying off.”

Danny, from St Helens, has formed a firm friendship with sports presenter Ore Oduba on the show.

Carley added: “Ore’s wife Portia and I keep joking that we feel jealous because of their little bromance but the entire Strictly family is wonderful and everyone is so genuine and extremely supportive.

“It is a really gorgeous environment to be a part of and it is a weekly adventure going watching him, we are all extremely proud of him.

“Each Sunday it is nerve wracking waiting until his light goes out to say he’s safe and through to next week because he works so hard and has the attitude and talent to go all the way but it’s up to the viewers to keep him in.”